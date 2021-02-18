(Bloomberg) -- Texas Senator Ted Cruz went to Cancun, a resort area in Mexico, with his family while the state he represents suffers from frigid weather and sweeping blackouts, Fox News reported.

Pictures of Cruz on a plane circulated on social media, triggering outrage and criticism from Democrats as about 525,000 homes and businesses in Texas were without electricity Thursday morning.

Spokespeople for Cruz didn’t respond to requests for comment.

