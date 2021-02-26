(Bloomberg) -- The annual Conservative Political Action Conference got underway Friday with a line-up of former Trump administration veterans and 2024 candidates in a weekend event that cements former President Donald Trump’s status as leader of the party.

Cruz Calls on GOP To “Fight!”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz demonstrated that the U.S. Capitol attack has done little to soften Republicans’ rhetoric about the 2020 election and the deadly riot, encouraging CPAC attendees to “fight!”

“The media desperately, desperately, desperately wants to see a Republican civil war,” Cruz said to cheers. “Liberty is under assault and what are we going to do? I’ll tell you: We will fight!”

Cruz, a potential 2024 candidate, did not condemn the attack on the Capitol, saying that the security fences that remain in place are nothing more than “political theater,” even as Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman testified Thursday that there is evidence militia groups plan to “blow up” the Capitol when President Joe Biden delivers a speech to Congress.

“The U.S. Capitol has giant fences with razor wires and 5,000 National Guard standing out front because the Democrats are convinced that’s political theater. Let’s be clear: this is not about security at this point, it’s about political theater -- half the country, the deplorables, are dangerous and they’re going to turn the Capitol into a military outpost in Baghdad.”

Cruz opened his remarks by making light of his trip to Cancun, Mexico as millions in his home state of Texas were without power or water during a winter storm: “I got to say, Orlando is awesome! It’s not as nice as Cancun -- but it’s nice!”

As Cruz made that joke, his fellow Texas senator, John Cornyn, was meeting Biden in Houston to assess the damage.

