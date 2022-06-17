Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- In this episode, we’re taking another look at the US approach to regulating cryptocurrencies. There is a real drive on Capitol Hill to figure out how to define and regulate this asset class and protect consumers. The bipartisan duo of Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming are proposing sweeping legislation that tackles everything from who gets to regular crypto to Bitcoin mining. But can it pass? And how would it work? Bloomberg reporter Allyson Versprille tackles these questions.

