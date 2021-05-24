(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey set out further concerns about digital currencies, saying there’s a danger of “getting carried away” with financial innovation.

“I don’t want to be seen as a Luddite,” Bailey said in response to questions in the Treasury Committee in Parliament on Monday. “I’m skeptical about crypto assets frankly because they are dangerous and there’s a huge enthusiasm.”

He said that in general financial innovation is good for the economy, but investors need to maintain vigilance about the underlying assets they create.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.