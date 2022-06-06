Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- You might already consider crypto to be synonymous with the word volatility. But what about all the other words that get thrown around by enthusiasts? What’s staking all about? How are bridges created and used? And why are so many folks on Twitter sending messages that just say, “GM”? Never fear: Bloomberg reporters Hannah Miller and Vildana Hajric are here to help with a crypto glossary. Because it’s good to define our terms.

