Crypto Broker Genesis Says Derivatives Business Has About $175 Million on FTX

(Bloomberg) -- Crypto broker Genesis said its derivatives business has about $175 million “in locked funds” in the company’s FTX trading account.

“This does not impact our market-making activities,” the firm said in a Twitter thread. “Furthermore, our operating capital and net positions in FTX are not material to our business. Circumstances surrounding FTX have not impeded the full functioning of our trading franchise.”

The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire has roiled the crypto sector and left investors on edge about the risk of contagion.

