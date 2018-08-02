(Bloomberg) -- This year’s selloff in virtual currencies has done little to dent investor enthusiasm for initial coin offerings, which attracted a record $12 billion in the first half.

That’s up from $7 billion for the whole of 2017 and a more than 50-fold jump from 2016, according to Autonomous Research LLP.

Investors piled in even as Bitcoin fell as much as 70 percent from its December peak, many smaller tokens lost nearly all their value, and global equity markets slid on fears of a trade war. Much of the enthusiasm centered around two big offerings: EOS, a platform for open-source projects, and Telegram, a messaging service.

Read more on ICOs: They are like an IPO but with digital coins

While bulls are hoping for a repeat of the eye-popping ICO returns seen in 2017, many of the blockchain-related projects funded by the offerings are likely to fail, said Lex Sokolin, global director of fintech strategy at Autonomous.

“This is a high risk sector,” Sokolin said by phone. “It is early stage tech and lots of it by definition is going to die.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Benjamin Robertson in Hong Kong at brobertson29@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sam Mamudi at smamudi@bloomberg.net, Michael Patterson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.