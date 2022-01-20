(Bloomberg) --

The digital-asset platform Crypto.com said the customer accounts hit earlier this week by unauthorized withdrawals held about $34 million in cryptocurrencies and cash.

In a report released Thursday, the private company said that 4,836.26 Ethereum, 443.93 Bitcoin and $66,200 were stolen during the security breach on Tuesday. All customers have been fully reimbursed, the Singapore-based platform reiterated.

The crypto exchange, with more than 10 million users, suspended activity for 14 hours to investigate the unauthorized withdrawals from 483 customers. The platform was the latest of many over the years to suffer disruptions by hackers exploiting network vulnerabilities.

The firm’s insurance policy and account protection program cover users “in rare instances” of security breaches, Chief Security Officer Jason Lau said in the statement.

