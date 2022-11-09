(Bloomberg) -- Crypto.com will be publishing its audited proof of reserves, CEO Kris Marszalek says in a tweet, noting that transparency is more important than ever in this critical moment for the industry.

“We share the belief that it should be necessary for crypto platforms to publicly share proof of reserves and Crypto.com will be publishing our audited proof of reserves,” he said.

This comes amid a liquidity crunch for industry heavyweight FTX. Rival Binance had eyed a rescue of FTX but backed out, citing issues beyond its ability to help.

