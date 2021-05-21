(Bloomberg) --

For years, cryptocurrencies were considered fringe investments on Wall Street, but this week a massive intraday plunge in Bitcoin corresponded with a big drop in the stock market. Has crypto contagion arrived in the financial system? Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities, joins the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss this, and reminisces about the crash of 1987 when he found himself knee-deep in ticker tape at the old Boston Stock Exchange.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.