Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

(Bloomberg) -- As our colleague David Pan has been reporting, Bitcoin miners have been having a very rough time of it.

To paraphrase one of his recent stories, falling Bitcoin prices and rising energy costs “led to combined second-quarter losses of more than $1 billion for the top three US publicly traded players — Core Scientific, Marathon Digital and Riot Blockchain.” Yikes.

This crunch has led to miners trying to raise cash by selling off their emergency stockpiles of Bitcoin -- into the teeth of a down market.

At the same time, miners continue to flock to places like Texas, but not everyone is a fan of these relatively recent arrivals. Texas isn’t known for having the world’s most stable power grid, so miners and state officials have tried to pilot ways to address concerns about energy consumption.

Bloomberg reporters David Pan and Michael Smith join this episode to discuss how the miners are holding up.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

This podcast is produced by the Bloomberg Crypto p odcast team: Supervising producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Janet Babin, Producers: Sharon Beriro and Muhammad Farouk, Associate Producers: Mo Andam and Ty Butler, Sound Design/Engineer: Desta Wondirad.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.