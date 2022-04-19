(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s political parties will be banned from accepting financial donations through cryptocurrencies to prevent foreign interference in elections, most prominently by Russia, according to the Irish Independent.

The new rules are being drafted as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and an “insidious disinformation war” highlight the threats faced by democracies, Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien wrote to party leaders, the newspaper reported Sunday.

Donations made in cryptocurrencies can mask the donor’s identity, and the Irish measure seeks to stop dark money from foreign governments flowing to candidates. Russia has allegedly meddled in elections including the 2016 Brexit referendum in the U.K. and the 2016 presidential vote in the U.S.

Other measures planned include stricter rules on all foreign donations and requirements for parties to give full details of their property portfolios. A new Electoral Commission will also have the power to issue take-down notices to social-media companies and issue clarifications about online misinformation, the newspaper said.

O’Brien said he aimed to pass the legislation and have the commission established by the summer parliamentary recess “in light of the urgency of the challenges,” the Independent reported.

