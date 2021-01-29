Jan 29, 2021
Crypto Exchange Binance Says Withdrawals Now Reopened
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, reopened withdrawals after briefly suspending them on Friday to address a large increase in requests.
User sign-ups, deposits and trades are at an all time high, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet.
Funds were safe, the company said, and kept in the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), an emergency insurance fund stored in a separate cold wallet. Binance allocates 10% of all trading fees received into SAFU to offer protection to users and their funds in extreme cases.
(Updates with withdrawals being reopened again.)
