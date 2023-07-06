(Bloomberg) -- Crypto exchange Bitfinex said it worked with authorities to recover about $315,000 in cash and cryptocurrencies stolen in a 2016 attack on its platform.

The US Department of Homeland Security recovered the funds as part of an ongoing prosecution of individuals connected to the hack, British Virgin Islands-based Bitfinex said in a statement on Thursday. Almost 120,000 Bitcoins were stolen, valued at around $72 million at the time. At the current market price, the haul is worth roughly $3.7 billion.

Among those previously accused of storing funds from the hack are Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan and Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein, a couple arrested last year for their part in allegedly laundering billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin from the heist.

Read more: Did Razzlekhan and Dutch Pull Off History’s Biggest Crypto Heist?

The cash will be redistributed to holders of Bitfinex’s Recovery Right Tokens, digital coins issued to users who lost money in the hack. As there are around 30 million RRTs in circulation, each investor will likely receive only a small amount as a result of the recovery.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.