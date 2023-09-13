Sep 13, 2023
Crypto Exchange Bullish Plans to Apply for License in Hong Kong
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Digital-asset exchange Bullish plans to apply for a license in Hong Kong as part of efforts to pursue international expansion, its Chief Executive Officer Tom Farley said.
- The firm has 110 employees in Hong Kong out of 260 globally, Farley said in an interview at a conference in Singapore on Wednesday.
- Some 75 staff are in the US and 40 in Singapore, as well as a couple of dozen in Gibraltar, Farley added.
- “We are going through the process of applying for a license in Hong Kong,” he said. “We have been there building an exchange for four years. It’s our biggest office.”
- Last month, the first licenses under Hong Kong’s new crypto regime went to HashKey Exchange and OSL, legalizing the retail trading of tokens there as officials seek to foster a digital-asset hub.
- The Bullish exchange is registered in Gibraltar and currently doesn’t provide services in the US, Canada, China, Japan, Israel and Russia, according to the company’s website.
