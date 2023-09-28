Actor Ben McKenzie on why crypto is the largest Ponzi scheme in history

The cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is expanding its offerings for Canadian consumers by adding eight new currencies and Interac e-transfer capabilities to its platform.

In a blog post Thursday, Kraken announced it would soon be adding the cryptocurrencies Astar, Audius, Centrifuge, Moonbeam, GensoKishi Metaverse, Perpetual Protocol, Sui and Woo Network to its platform.

“Crypto assets continue to present a transformational opportunity for Canada, which is already an industry leader in many respects,” Mark Greenberg, Canada’s managing director for Canada, wrote in a news release. “Rome wasn’t built in a day, and likewise it takes individual updates, like ours today, that will contribute towards Canada maximizing the long-term opportunity of crypto asset technology.”

The exchange also announced that it has added Interac e-transfer as a funding option, available through both its app and web platforms.

This comes after Interac announced earlier this week that it was expanding its e-transfer service beyond federally regulated banks and provincially regulated credit unions, with Wealthsimple one of the first adopters.

Interac now offers the service to FINTRAC-regulated money service businesses and investment dealers regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization.

Kraken also announced it added Dina Mainville, founder of the blockchain services firm Collisionless, to its Canadian board of directors.

With files from The Canadian Press