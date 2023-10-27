(Bloomberg) -- Crypto exchange Kraken has appointed a new managing director for its UK business, as it seeks to expand further in one of its largest markets.

Bivu Das, who was a former head of operations strategy at fintech Starling Bank, took over the role from Blair Halliday, according to an emailed statement from the firm on Friday.

Halliday, who joined Kraken last October after previously running rival exchange Gemini’s UK operations, is leaving to pursue other opportunities, he said in a message to Bloomberg News. He declined to comment further.

San Francisco-based Kraken is the UK’s largest provider of cryptocurrency trading volume denominated in British pounds, according to a post by blockchain analytics firm Kaiko earlier this month. Its rise followed the suspension of such services by the world’s largest exchange Binance over the summer, after the company’s payment service provider Paysafe said it would no longer facilitate deposits and withdrawals in the currency on Binance’s behalf.

The UK has also become a key market for Kraken in its expansion beyond direct trading in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The exchange acquired a London-based crypto derivatives business in 2019, and plans to apply for more permissions beyond its multilateral trading facility license that would allow it to custody a broader range of client assets in the country.

It will also soon offer trading in US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds to US and UK customers via a unit called Kraken Securities, Bloomberg News reported in September, targeting a launch window of 2024.

Kraken has over 275 team members located in the UK, it said in the statement. It plans to expand marketing efforts in the UK later this year with physical advertisements in London locations.

