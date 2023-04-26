(Bloomberg) -- Kraken is pushing back against the Internal Revenue Service, arguing the agency’s demands for information about the cryptocurrency exchange’s users amounts to an “unjustified treasure hunt.”

After hitting an impasse in negotiations to narrow the scope of the government’s inquiry, Kraken is now asking a federal court in San Francisco to order the IRS to back off. The agency says it’s investigating users who might be underreporting their tax liability.

In a petition to enforce its summons filed in February, the IRS said it’s seeking to identify Kraken accounts that did at least $20,000 of cryptocurrency trading in any single year, from 2016 to 2020. But Kraken argues the IRS has gone well beyond the boundaries set by US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in a similar fight with Coinbase about six years ago.

“Rather than abide by Coinbase’s ground rules, the IRS doubles down, making even more expansive requests and relying on a thinner rationale,” Kraken argued in a court filing.

In the Coinbase case, the agency scaled back its initial request, but the company continued to resist. Corley ultimately ruled that a summons targeting more than 14,000 of the exchange’s users wasn’t overly intrusive because the IRS had a legitimate interest in investigating taxpayers who may not be reporting their Bitcoin gains.

Against Kraken, the IRS “wants more — and for a much bigger universe of users,” Kraken’s lawyers said in the filing.

San Francisco-based Kraken is a top crypto exchange with daily trading volume of roughly $650 million globally, according to CoinMarketCap.

In February, Kraken agreed to pay $30 million to settle allegations by the Securities and Exchange Commission that the firm’s staking service was an illegal sale of securities.

Corley set a hearing next month to hear arguments in the Kraken case.

The case is United States of America v. Payward Ventures Inc., 23-mc-80029, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco)

