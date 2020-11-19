(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx is going to let withdrawals of all digital assets resume on or before Nov. 27 after a Chinese police probe forced a halt last month.

“The issue that triggered OKEx to deploy the extraordinary security measure has since been resolved,” OKEx said in a statement, adding that “all user funds can be withdrawn without restriction after withdrawals are reopened.”

The company had halted withdrawals on Oct. 16 after an unidentified staffer with access to users’ private keys -- accounts where crypto assets are stored -- had been out of touch while cooperating with a police investigation, the exchange said in a statement at the time. OKG Technology Holdings Ltd. said a couple days later that it had been informed its controlling shareholder Xu Mingxing, who is also founder of OKEx, was under investigation by public security authorities in China.

OKEx had said the move was taken to safeguard users’ funds, but that all other functions on the platform were unaffected.

Read more: Frozen OKEx Crypto Traders Can Cash Out, But Would Pay a Price

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused and know that we must continue to work diligently to restore their confidence,” OKEx Chief Executive Officer Jay Hao said in the statement.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.