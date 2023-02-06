1h ago
Crypto Exchange OKX Laying Off Some Staff at Dublin Unit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Crypto exchange OKX is laying off some workers employed through a Dublin unit, a spokesperson said Monday.
- Spokesperson declines to comment on number of jobs terminated; says it’s less than 1% of OKX’s global workforce
- The affected workers have been employed via OKBL (Dublin) Services and Technology
- “This is primarily a global resourcing decision on our part, and we intend to grow our global headcount in 2023”: spokesperson
- NOTE: Crypto firms have cut thousands of jobs in 2023, as companies like Coinbase, Crypto.com and Gemini Trust contend with crypto winter
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.