(Bloomberg) -- Exchange-issued crypto tokens such as bankrupt FTX Group’s FTT can pose “extreme” risks when accepted by their issuers as collateral, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe said.

“A firm accepting its own unbacked cryptoasset as collateral for loans and margin payments, as there are indications may have happened with FTX, creates extreme ‘wrong-way’ risk -- i.e. when the exposure to a counterparty increases together with the risk of the counterparty’s default,” Cunliffe said in a speech on Monday.

Cunliffe said the volatility of unbacked cryptoassets like exchange tokens makes them vulnerable to runs, exacerbating their price swings. “Indeed, in the FTX case, there are indications that it could have been a run on its crypto coin, FTT, which triggered the collapse,” Cunliffe added.

The failure of FTX.com earlier this month has rocked the crypto ecosystem, eroding trust in centralized exchanges and leaving 50 customers with claims of more than $21 million each. FTX unraveled quickly after Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder of rival Binance, announced plans to unload a roughly $530 million holding of FTT.

