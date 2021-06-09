(Bloomberg) -- Chinese users are currently unable to search for popular crypto exchanges on the country’s internet services amid reports of possible censorship.

Keywords searches for online trading platforms including Binance, OKEx and Huobi on popular internet services such as Baidu, Sogo, Zhihu, or Weibo are yielding no results. Other media outlets including CoinDesk first reported the possible blockage.The Chinese government has started a renewed regulatory crackdown on crypto mining and trading, helping send Bitcoin down about 45% since its peak in April.

