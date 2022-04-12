(Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency expert was sentenced in New York to 63 months in prison after pleading guilty to helping North Korea evade U.S. sanctions.

Virgil Griffith, an Ethereum Foundation cryptocurrency scientist, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in September, just before he was to go on trial. He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in Manhattan.

Griffith, 39, attended a 2019 blockchain and cryptocurrency conference in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, ignoring specific State Department warnings. He was arrested in November 2019 in Los Angeles on charges of providing technical blockchain information to the regime of dictator Kim Jong Un that prosecutors said could be used to help the country launder money and evade sanctions.

While Griffith faced as much as 20 years in prison, prosecutors agreed to seek no more than 6 1/2 years in a plea deal. Griffith has been in federal custody since July, when Castel revoked his bail, saying a surge in the value of his cryptocurrency holdings gave him the means and incentive to flee.

Griffith was the subject of a 2008 New York Times Magazine profile that described him as a “cult hacker” and dubbed him the “Internet Man of Mystery.“

The case is U.S. v. Griffith, 20-cr-00015, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

