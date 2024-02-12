(Bloomberg) -- It’s no secret that the digital-asset market loves memes. And that was more than evident on Monday, when the crypto faithful took it upon themselves en masse to announce that Bitcoin reached $50,000 for the first time in more than two years.

After a “crypto winter” that had skeptics questioning the long-term viability of digital assets, many Bitcoin advocates took to the X social-media platform to claim vindication.

It has been a couple rough years for the digital-asset space before the recovery, spurred by optimism that Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds will lead to mainstream acceptance and growing demand for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has tripled in value since the start of last year, climbing back from a 64% plunge in 2022. Even so, the current price is still below its all-time high of almost $69,000 reached in November 2021.

Not surprisingly, many of the memes celebrating the $50,000 price mark conveyed feelings of justification after all the industry blowups that damaged crypto’s image.

Another factor that may have played a role in the Bitcoin’s price surge is the Lunar Chinese New Year, since many traders in the Asia Pacific region are taking this week off to spend time with family and friends in celebrating the holiday. Markets with lower participation and trading volume are usually prone to more volatile price moves. That may help to explain some of the surprising reactions on X.

X accounts owned by crypto exchanges have also been the top meme producers in the Bitcoin price celebration, with Deribit, Kraken chipping in with sometimes not-too-funny notions.

