A look into the disorganized bankruptcy filing of FTX’s crypto empire with Bloomberg reporter Jeremy Hill. We review why we don’t know the identity of FTX’s top 50 creditors and whether we’re likely to find out. The discussion also considers what other companies could suffer by their association with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his now bankrupt companies.

