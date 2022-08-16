Aug 16, 2022
Crypto Firm BitGo Says it Drew All-Cash Offer, Could Opt for IPO
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Crypto custody firm BitGo attracted an all-cash offer that exceeded the value of the now-terminated deal with Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings, BitGo’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Belshe said in an interview.
- That came in the last couple of months but BitGo isn’t actively entertaining acquisition offers at the moment and could list on the stock market if the timing is right, he said
- NOTE: Novogratz’s Spurned Takeover Target Seeks Termination Fee
- NOTE: BitGo is backed by investors including Goldman Sachs, Craft Ventures, Jump Capital and Galaxy Digital.
