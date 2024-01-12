(Bloomberg) -- CoinShares exercised an option to buy an exchange-traded funds business from rival Valkyrie Investments, two days after US regulators gave their first blessing to ETFs investing directly in Bitcoin.

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Fund ETF (BRRR) started trading Thursday with about 676,500 shares changing hands on its debut, data compiled by Bloomberg show. In total, nearly a dozen funds were approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission this week and saw $4.6 billion in combined first-day trading in what many consider a watershed moment for the digital-asset industry.

Terms of the acquisition, which is pending the satisfactory completion of due diligence and some formalities, haven’t been announced. Valkyrie declined to comment on the transaction terms.

“CoinShares’ decision to exercise this option comes as a direct result of SEC approval for the issuance of Valkyrie’s spot Bitcoin ETF, The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund,” CoinShares said in a statement on Friday.

Read more: Bitcoin ETFs Take Wall Street by Storm With Historic Debut

CoinShares expects the deal to bolster its assets under management, currently at $4.5 billion, by $110 million.

The acquisition follows some tough times for Nashville-based Valkyrie Investments, which laid off about 30% of its small staff in 2022.

Headquartered in Jersey, CoinShares has focused on crypto since 2013. It’s publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

(Updates to include that the company declined to comment on the terms of the transaction.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.