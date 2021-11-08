Nov 8, 2021
Crypto Firm Talos Names Ex-Deutsche Bank Executive as APAC Head
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Talos, a U.S.-based crypto-trading engineering company, is hiring Samar Sen as Asia-Pacific head and plans to open a Singapore office in 2022.
- Sen was previously global head of digital products for securities services at Deutsche Bank AG, according to a statement. Talos, operating since 2018, offers services like onboarding, execution and settlement for digital assets.
- Its $40 million Series A funding round in May was led by Andreessen Horowitz. “A lot more traditional institutions have been reaching out to us for our services,” Anton Katz, co-founder of Talos, said in an email interview
