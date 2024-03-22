Crypto Fund Hack VC Looks to Raise Even More Capital for Seed Stage Digital-Asset Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Venture capital firms continue to race back into crypto as digital asset prices tick upward after a prolonged decline.

In the latest such example of market optimism, Hack VC is raising at least $100 million for another fund that will target seed-stage investments in crypto startups, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

New York-based Hack VC raised a $150 million fund last month and had already deployed a third of it, managing partner Alex Pack told Bloomberg News at the time. Pack declined to comment on this latest effort to raise money. The firm’s also raised a $200 million fund in 2022.

Hack VC has backed startups like blockchain developer Mysten Labs and crypto financial firm Amber Group. The firm also invests in tokens directly.

A growing number of so-called “crypto-native” VC firms, those which specialize in blockchain investing, are taking advantage of relatively buoyant conditions after an extended market malaise. Hivemind Capital is currently working on a $50 million nonfungible token fund, while Framework Ventures recently co-led a $69 million round for the Berachain blockchain platform at a $1.5 billion valuation.

By contrast, crypto startup funding experienced an epic drought in 2023, plunging by more than two-thirds to $9.5 billion globally compared to a year prior, according to PitchBook data.

Data tracked by Galaxy Digital, the crypto financial services firm, shows that venture firms in crypto raised just $5.8 billion last year, down from a whopping $37.7 billion in 2022 and $20.6 billion the year before.

