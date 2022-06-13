Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- Have you heard the one about the crypto investor who got hacked and lost all their Bitcoin? It’s true — cryptocurrency spam, hacks, and fraud are all on the rise. That means there’s an urgent need to think about the security risks to often-valuable digital investments. Bloomberg reporter Hannah Miller talks about the nature and scope of these hacks, and Ronghui Gu, chief executive officer of the blockchain security firm CertiK, shares how to avoid them.

