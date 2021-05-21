(Bloomberg) -- Digital tokens are set for their biggest drop over a week since the market turmoil that accompanied the onset of the pandemic last year. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is poised to tumble more than 25%, the most since a decline of over 40% in the week through March 13, 2020. Elon Musk’s criticism of Bitcoin’s energy use, margin calls amid high volatility and the prospect of growing regulatory oversight together triggered a tailspin in virtual currencies.

