(Bloomberg) -- The crypto industry is ramping up attacks on anti-crime legislation from Senator Elizabeth Warren, arguing that its passage would effectively kill the sector in the US.

“This bill, if passed, will erase hundreds of billions of dollars in value for US startups and decimate the savings of countless Americans invested in this asset class legally,” Perianne Boring, the founder and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Digital Commerce trade group, said in a letter Tuesday to Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown.

The group, whose members include major crypto companies, said that it is concerned that Brown may soon move to advance the bill. Another trade organization, the Blockchain Association, previously sent letters signed by dozens of former military and national security professionals to key members of Congress raising concerns about the legislation, which is co-sponsored by Republican Roger Marshall.

Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, pushed back against the Blockchain Association’s first letter, saying the group was relying on a “small army” of former defense and enforcement officials to undermine a bipartisan effort to crack down on the illicit use of crypto, including to fund terrorist organizations.

Congress has been mulling a number of crypto bills, including legislation to establish guardrails for stablecoin issuers and regulate the market more broadly. But most of the efforts have faced challenges getting broad bipartisan support amid industry pushback and increased skepticism from Democrats. It’ll only be more challenging as the upcoming presidential election draws nearer.

On Tuesday, the Chamber of Digital Commerce homed its criticism on a provision of Warren’s bill that would require crypto miners and others that help validate transactions to verify the identity of their customers. The group said the entire bill was “unworkable.”

Meanwhile, Warren and backers of the measure have said it’s necessary to bring more transparency to the sector by applying the same rules to crypto companies that apply to traditional financial firms.

Representatives for Warren, Brown and Marshall didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

