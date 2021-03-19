(Bloomberg) -- Imperii, an investment bank that focuses on the cryptocurrency industry, is looking to hire at least a dozen people this year to handle a flurry of deal activity that it’s expecting.

“Anyone that’s interested in fintech and understands that crypto is the revolution, and if you want to be a part of that, and you’re sitting in a firm that’s clearly not addressing that -- ours is,” Chief Executive Officer Tony Scuderi, who worked at investment bank KBW for 14 years before starting Imperii, said in an interview. “There are tons of deals happening.”

Scuderi and his co-founder Alex Pack are plotting an expansion of Imperii after about 20 months of operation, and are looking for talent across the gamut of Wall Street. He’s already posted a job for a managing director with more than a decade of experience and is on a “partner track,” who would be based in San Francisco but work remotely for the “foreseeable future,” according to the listing. He’s also looking for junior talent and economists.

The expansion comes amid a flurry of transactions that involve crypto-friendly firms. Day-trading platform eToro, an early adopter in the industry, this week agreed to go public in a more-than $10 billion deal with a blank-check firm. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global is also planning to go public within weeks.

Imperii has advised on deals including Blue Fire Capital’s sale to Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital and was also involved in the $10.9 million of investments raised by blockchain company O(1) Labs.

“We need the entire stack” in terms of talent, Scuderi said. “At this stage, we’re talent and fit first, so somebody who’s a very capable and talented investment banker who also has a background in crypto is a home run.” He added that Imperii would also talk to those who have an interest in the industry more broadly.

