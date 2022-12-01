(Bloomberg) -- Sliding token prices and a flight from the digital-asset sector amid FTX’s collapse have sent crypto investment-product assets under management to the lowest level since December 2020. The figure dropped almost 15% to $19.6 billion in November from a month earlier, according to data from CryptoCompare. The analysis covers crypto exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes, closed-ended trusts and exchange-traded certificates.

