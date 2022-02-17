(Bloomberg) -- Bakkt Holding Inc. shares fell as much as 18% after amid concern over how the digital-asset platform measures customer activity.

The slide comes even after the Alpharetta, Ga.-based company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $39.4 million, an almost 40% jump from the year-earlier period.

Investors on a conference call asked about the active user projection shown in a Bakkt presentation in mid-May. Bakkt said it was no longer using that metric and would be using a “transacting accounts” metric instead, because it was a more appropriate measure.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.