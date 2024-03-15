(Bloomberg) -- During the last crypto bull market, a small number of investment firms raised massive digital asset funds worth at least $1 billion, spurring optimism and hype around blockchain.

But the crypto downturn presented significant challenges for these investors, as the industry’s market capitalization shed trillions of dollars amid the chaos. Venture capitalists dramatically reined in their investing, with funding for crypto startups plunging to $9.5 billion last year, less than a third of what it was in 2022.

FTX Ventures, the investment arm of FTX, which had raised a $2 billion crypto fund, shut down following the crypto exchange’s stunning collapse. Of the remaining players with megafunds, only one firm, Andreessen Horowitz, cracked a top 10 list of crypto deal-makers last year from PitchBook, spurring questions about these firms’ commitment to the industry and what exactly they were doing with their impressive war chests.

Now, as the industry celebrates a crypto comeback heralded by a new all-time high for the price of Bitcoin and fresh funding deals for startups, Andreessen Horowitz, Haun Ventures, Electric Capital and Hivemind Capital Partners, are still all in on crypto, according to interviews with their employees. Paradigm, which drew ire last year over a temporary website update that eliminated mentions of crypto, but is reportedly raising a new fund, declined to comment for this story.

“In bear markets, everybody’s really down and crypto is dead yet again,” said Avichal Garg, co-founder of Electric Capital. “We just kept deploying slowly but surely.”

Staying Calm

Though Electric didn’t fall among PitchBook’s leading crypto deal-makers last year, it doesn’t mean the firm is shrinking away from crypto, according to Garg. He said that the firm has participated in smaller deals and angel investments that might not be reflected on the data platform. He noted that Electric has deployed 70% of the $400 million and $600 million funds it raised together last year, but that it often isn’t very public about the investments it makes.

“Anybody who has been a founder cringes a little bit when they see the VC taking front and center,” he said.

A PitchBook spokesperson said in a statement that it only tracks VC involvement in crypto projects if they provide funding in exchange for equity in a company, but noted that language surrounding fundraises “can be vague and/or undisclosed in the crypto space” and that it will still try to include data on rounds where there may be a lack of clarity. The company also said it doesn’t specifically track liquid token investments by VCs.

Electric is interested in crypto infrastructure startups, fintech platforms that use crypto rails and social media projects that employ blockchain, according to Garg. He noted that within crypto venture, more general partners and limited partners are building relationships abroad amid an uncertain crypto regulatory environment in the US. “It’s sort of a check and balance on the United States in a good way,” he said.

Garg declined to comment on the progress of a $300 million fund the firm said it was raising in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing from September.

For Haun Ventures, which raised $1.5 billion in March 2022 for crypto investments, the digital asset boom and bust wasn’t a cause for panic, according to Partner Chris Ahn. “We’re very level-headed because we’ve seen these things before,” he said.

When asked about why the firm’s deal count didn’t earn it a spot among top crypto venture investors, Ahn said Haun — which also makes liquid token investments — had spent capital every quarter last year.

“There are a lot of teams that will deploy a lot of capital, but will disappear into the background once they do, and we want to do things differently,” Ahn said.

He noted that during the market downturn, the sky-high valuations that once characterized the crypto industry had contracted, but that they had started to rise again more recently. He declined to comment on how much of the $1.5 billion had been had doled out, but Haun Ventures reportedly invested around 30% of its capital as of August 2023.

Deal Pick-Up

Andreessen had been actively deploying the record $4.5 billion fund it raised in May 2022, according to General Partner Arianna Simpson. She said she’s witnessed key changes in crypto venture, including large funding rounds getting done, deal pace picking up among early-stage startups and term sheets growing more competitive.

“That’s an indicator that the space is working,” she said. “Other investors should be excited about it.”

Like Haun and Electric, the firm is continuing to do both token and equity investments. Simpson said one challenge facing the industry is that blockchain infrastructure is still a bit ahead of where applications are, noting that with assets like nonfungible tokens, the industry is just starting to “scratch the surface” when it comes to possible use cases. She declined to comment on how much Andreessen had deployed from its $4.5 billion fund.

Hivemind has spent about half of the flagship $1.5 billion fund it launched in 2021, according to founder Matt Zhang, who spoke with Bloomberg about the firm’s plans to raise a $50 million NFT fund.

“It’s a difficult two-year cycle,” he said. “But compared with a lot of our peers, we managed to navigate through a lot of these challenges.”

