(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. plans to sell $500 million of convertible securities to buy additional Bitcoin and mining equipment to process cryptocurrency transactions.

The private offering of the five-year notes would be to so-called qualified institutional investors, the Las Vegas-based firm said in a statement Monday. Investors will have the right to convert the notes to common stock in certain circumstances and during specified periods.

Read More: Crypto Stocks Rally as Coin Price Surge Eclipses Rocky Earnings

Marathon isn’t the first to sell convertible bonds to buy more Bitcoin. Enterprise software maker MicroStrategy Inc. started acquiring debt to buy Bitcoin since mid-2020, including convertible bonds, linking its stock even closer to the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Shares of Marathon fell as much as 9.5% to $68.68 on Monday. Marathon had closed at a record high on Nov. 9, and is up more than sixfold this year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.