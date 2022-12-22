(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Many crypto watchers expected 2022 to be the year that digital-asset regulations expanded. But like so much within the sector this year, things went a bit sideways.

In March, the Biden administration unveiled an executive order calling for a national policy on digital assets. Its stated goals included stepped-up protections for consumers, investors and businesses. On top of that, individual lawmakers proposed their own competing bills on crypto asset regulation.

But often those initiatives were at odds with each other over specifics. Then series of stunning collapses and crypto unravelings rocked the market. Bitcoin lost more than half its value. There was a run on various algorithmic stablecoins.

The year culminated with crypto exchange FTX going bankrupt — and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested on numerous charges. Some crypto retail investors lost their life savings in the FTX debacle. That has placed a new urgency on Washington and legislators to enact more rigorous digital currency laws.

What clues does 2022 hold for crypto regulation next year? Bloomberg reporters Allyson Versprille and Bill Allison join the episode.Subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

This podcast is produced by the Bloomberg Crypto Podcast team: Supervising producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Janet Babin, Producers: Sharon Beriro and Muhammad Farouk, Associate Producers: Mo Andam and Ty Butler. Sound Design/Engineer: Desta Wondirad.

