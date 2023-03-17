(Bloomberg) -- Deribit, the largest Bitcoin and Ether options exchange, plans to launch futures contracts to facilitate Bitcoin volatility trading.

The BTC DVOL futures will be built on the Deribit Bitcoin Volatility Index, a measure of implied volatility in the market for the biggest digital asset, the company said in a statement earlier this week.

The futures can help traders with portfolio hedging, risk management, alpha generation and exploiting market volatility, Deribit’s Chief Executive Officer John Jansen said in the statement.

Bitcoin has been on a tear this year, rebounding more than 50% following a deep rout that saw it plunge from almost $69,000 in 2021 to as low as $15,485 in November last year after the collapse of the FTX exchange.

