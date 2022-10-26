Crypto’s New Class of Kingpins Emerge After The Merge

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

(Bloomberg) -- The Merge created a new class of blockchain participants, called “builders.” The software upgrade, which refers to the Ethereum blockchain switching to a system called “proof of stake” from “proof of work,” is a significant shift in the current decentralized ecosystem. And now there are a relatively small number of these builders who have a significant amount of power on the blockchain.

What exactly do these builders do? Why are critics so concerned?

Joining this episode are Bloomberg Crypto reporters Olga Kharif and David Pan.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.