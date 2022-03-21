(Bloomberg) -- The couple charged with trying to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency are asking for a delay in the case “to facilitate the discovery process and plea discussions.”

Lawyers for Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan filed a joint letter with prosecutors Monday asking a federal judge in Washington to postpone a hearing scheduled for Friday until May 4.

The pair were arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with conspiring to launder 119,754 Bitcoin stolen after a hacker breached Bitfinex’s systems. The two had colorful social media accounts ahead of their arrests, with Morgan styling herself as the “Crocodile of Wall Street” and “Razzlekhan” in music videos that went viral after her arrest.

The case is U.S. v. Lichtenstein, 1:22-mj-00022, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

