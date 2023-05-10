(Bloomberg) -- A man known for his role in a massive cryptocurrency heist has been arrested again in Florida on charges of fraud and possessing a concealed weapon.

Nicholas Truglia, 25, was arrested Tuesday in Florida, though the circumstances of the case remain unclear. Truglia didn’t respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg News couldn’t immediately locate an attorney for Truglia.

Truglia was released from prison in January after serving for his role in a prior scheme to steal more than $23 million in virtual currency from investor Michael Terpin. Truglia worked with a group of so-called SIM swappers, who stole victims’ phone numbers and password credentials.

During the sentencing hearing last year, it was revealed that Truglia had an estimated $53 million in assets including art, jewelry and cryptocurrency. He’d agreed to pay Terpin more than $20 million in restitution.

Truglia was living with his father in Ocoee, Florida when police arrested him again on May 9.

Truglia also admitted having a role in the high-profile SIM swap of investor Rob Ross, taking $1 million of his life savings in the hack. A criminal case is ongoing.

In the Terpin case, which received national media attention, Truglia worked with an associate to convince an AT&T Inc. employee to port Terpin’s phone number onto a new SIM card, according to court documents. The tactic allowed a hacker to bypass Terpin’s account security and access his emails, then access his cryptocurrency wallet passwords.

Truglia was responsible for transferring the stolen cryptocurrency into his digital wallet to wash the coins into Bitcoin.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.