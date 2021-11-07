(Bloomberg) -- Crypto traders are telling stock traders that Tesla Inc.’s shares will probably fall when Wall Street wakes up Monday.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk asked his legion of Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-vehicle maker, and the answer came back on Sunday afternoon: yes.

Since then, on the FTX crypto exchange Sunday afternoon, Tesla tokens have traded for $1,139, or 6.8% below where the real stock closed on Nov. 5.

The electric-vehicle maker that helped make Musk the richest person on Earth also happens to be one of the stocks for which blockchain innovators built a crypto version that can be traded every day of the year, 24 hours a day.

