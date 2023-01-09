(Bloomberg) -- Crypto token Litecoin has rallied 68% since November lows, bucking the digital-asset retrenchment sparked by the collapse of the FTX exchange. An index of the largest 100 digital tokens is up less than 2% over the same period. The rewards crypto miners get for securing and recording transactions on the Litecoin blockchain are due to halve in July, part of the process of capping the token’s supply at 84 million — a feature may be helping to spur the Litecoin rally.

