(Bloomberg) -- A&T Capital has closed the first round of fundraising at $70 million from investors including fintech companies and partners of traditional venture capital firms, the crypto-focused venture fund said in a statement, without disclosing the names of its backers.

Since its founding this April, A&T has deployed over $11 million in 15 projects, including crypto lenders Amber Group and Matrixport, as well as custodian service Cobo, general partner Jasmine Zhang said in an interview

The Cayman Island-incorporated fund plans to close the second round of fundraising by the year-end, with a target size of $30 million, Zhang said

A&T’s teams are based in Germany, Singapore and the U.S., and Zhang was previously a partner with IOSG Ventures in Berlin

