(Bloomberg) -- A&T Capital has completed the fundraising for a $100 million pool of capital dedicated to crypto and blockchain venture investment, the firm said in a statement Thursday.

The investors included global fintech giants, partners of other venture funds and tech entrepreneurs, it said without disclosing the names of its backers.

Back in October, A&T announced that it closed a first round of fundraising at $70 million.

Since its founding in April, A&T has invested more than $19 million in 30 projects, including crypto lenders Amber Group and Matrixport, custodian service Cobo, and Ethereum software maker ConsenSys, it said.

