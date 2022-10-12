Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- What do Michael Saylor, Jesse Powell, Michael Moro, Sam Trabucco, Brett Harrison and Alex Mashinsky have in common? If you said they’re dudes in crypto, you’d be correct. If you said they’re dudes who used to be crypto CEOs and suddenly weren’t anymore, you’d also be correct.

This crypto winter has seen a string of high-profile exits from the C-suite, a mix of resignations and other forms of, to coin a phrase, conscious uncoupling.

What’s driving all this activity? Is it Bitcoin prices falling more than 50%? Is it the bankruptcy filings? Is it the SEC breathing down your neck? Is it the wanting to spend more time with your yacht in the Bahamas? Perhaps even all of these at once.

For more on this succession-level crypto drama, this episode features Bloomberg reporter Yueqi Yang and Deepali Vyas, Executive Search Recruiter at global consulting firm Korn Ferry.

