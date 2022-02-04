(Bloomberg) --

Crypto was red-hot in 2021 — so much so that it spawned a whole ecosystem of related products, including the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund in the U.S. But can companies maintain enthusiasm for the growing industry as prices tumble in the new year? Hany Rashwan, co-founder and CEO of 21Shares, a provider of crypto exchange-traded products, joins this week's "What Goes Up" to talk about that and his company's plans for expanding its own offerings.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.