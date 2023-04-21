(Bloomberg) -- US-based crypto exchange Gemini will set up an engineering hub in India and named its Global Chief Technical Officer Pravjit Tiwana as Asia-Pacific chief executive.

The planned hub in Gurgaon, India will be the firm’s largest after the US, Tiwana said in a blog post. Aside from India, Gemini also said Thursday it will expand a team in Singapore as part of goal of pursuing growth in Asia.

Gemini’s move to set up an engineering hub in India is similar to its rival Coinbase, which did the same last year. While India offers a huge talent pool of engineers, the country has been hostile toward the broader crypto sector.

Billionaires Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have dipped into their own pockets to support Gemini, which has faced numerous setbacks during a yearlong downturn for digital assets.

