(Bloomberg) -- The third co-founder of a cryptocurrency firm plans to plead guilty to duping investors into putting more than $25 million in an initial coin offering, according to a government court filing.

Sohrab Sharma, co-founder of Centra Tech Inc., has agreed to change his plea, federal prosecutors in New York told U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield in a court filing Monday in New York. Sharma had been scheduled to go to trial in November.

Sharma’s two co-founders, Robert Farkas and Raymond Trapani, have already pleaded guilty to charges that they misled investors by claiming to have developed a debit card allowing users to make purchases with digital currency at any business accepting Visa or Mastercard.

